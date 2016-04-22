Governor McCrory’s Budget Proposal And The Politics of House Bill

Governor Pat McCrory announced his $22.3 billion proposed budget plan this morning, which represents a 2.8 percent increase in total state spending. He shared key provisions of his proposal, like an average 5 percent pay increase for teachers, but he will not release his full, detailed budget proposal until next week.



The announcement took place on the heels of yet another week of North Carolina's House Bill 2 making national news. Donald Trump came out against the bill yesterday, while state Republicans, like Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, are still doubling down on the law. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.​