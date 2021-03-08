-
Democratic state Rep. Deb Butler made national headlines last September when, following a surprise and controversial veto override vote, she grabbed a…
-
North Carolina lawmakers this week approved a plan to provide teachers with a one-time bonus. Meanwhile temperature checks at the General Assembly…
-
State lawmakers adjourned today without taking up a vote on overriding Governor Roy Cooper's budget veto. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) made it…
-
The 2019 legislative session ended with no compromise on teacher pay raises. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Republican leaders’ final proposal of an average 3.9%…
-
The 2019 legislative session ended with no compromise on teacher pay raises. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Republican leaders’ final proposal of an average 3.9%…
-
Teachers in North Carolina are going without a pay raise until at least next year. That’s after the General Assembly and Governor couldn’t come to an…
-
North Carolina's largest teacher-lobbying group will organize another march and rally this spring to seek higher school salaries and funding from the…
-
North Carolina educators have marched in Raleigh repeatedly over the years - and most recently in May - to call for better funding for public schools.…
-
Educators across the state often complain of tight public school budgets that leave something to be desired. Two school finance officers explain what they…
-
North Carolina K-12 teachers have received a lot of attention lately, and that's leaving early-childhood educators to feel a bit left out.While teachers…