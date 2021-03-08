-
Property owners in the Outer Banks town of Avon could see their taxes go up to help pay for the cost of fighting beach erosion.
-
North Carolina state government coffers are more flush than in recent memory as 2020 begins as tax collections again are beating projections and hundreds…
-
Selective taxes on items like cigarettes and alcohol are often imposed by the U.S. government to help consumers make better choices. But according to…
-
Selective taxes on items like cigarettes and alcohol are often imposed by the U.S. government to help consumers make better choices. But according to…
-
Governor Pat McCrory announced his $22.3 billion proposed budget plan this morning, which represents a 2.8 percent increase in total state spending. He…
-
Governor Pat McCrory announced his $22.3 billion proposed budget plan this morning, which represents a 2.8 percent increase in total state spending. He…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly approved a two-year budget that includes a plan to lower income and corporate taxes and create new service taxes. Top…
-
North Carolina Senate Republicans are looking to give voters the opportunity to add spending and income tax caps to the state’s constitution.Bill sponsors…
-
The North Carolina Senate gave preliminary approval on Wednesday afternoon to a two-year budget that would cut funding for thousands of public school…
-
The first law Gov. Pat McCrory signs this year could be an agreement between the House and Senate to slowly drop North Carolina's tax on gas. Under a plan…