The State of Things

Stories From The Homefront: The Civil War In The Tar Heel State

1 of 4
Leesa Jones and her husband Milt hosting a tour group through Washington's historic district where African Americans lived and owned businesses in 1828.
Leesa Jones
2 of 4
Leesa Jones and her husband Milt dressed as Hull and Cherry Anderson as they would have looked around 1840. Jones leads African-American history tours in Washington, NC.
Leesa Jones
3 of 4
David Winslow is the senior consultant for the North Carolina Civil War History Museum, set to open in Fayetteville in 2020.
4 of 4
UNC system graduate students from across the state working with the NC Civil War History Center on story collection.
David Winslow

The story of the American Civil War is often told through famous battles and important generals. But that narrative doesn’t accurately represent North Carolina’s civil war story. In this state, the impact of the civil war was felt more on the homefront, within the homes, families and communities of ordinary people. The North Carolina Museum of History has begun an effort to pay tribute to these lesser-known Civil War stories through the North Carolina Civil War History Center, set to open in 2020. The center aims to collect 100 stories from each of the state’s 100 counties to provide a rich and complicated narrative of both The Civil War and Reconstruction.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with David Winslow, senior consultant at the North Carolina Civil War History Center; Jim Leutze, history scholar and chancellor emeritus at UNC-Wilmington; Leesa Jones, director of the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad History Museum; and actor and director Ira David Wood. 

Learn more about the effort and how to share your own story: ​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pG0EkkIRWzE

Civil War, North Carolina History, North Carolina History Museum, North Carolina Civil War History Center, History, War, Confederate, Confederacy, David Winslow, Jim Leutze, Ira David Wood, Leesa Jones, Underground Railroad
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio