It's been less than a month since anti-racist activists posted "Black Lives Matter" on a billboard next to a large Confederate flag in Pittsboro. Now, the…
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, Asheville city council approved a resolution that calls for the removal of two Confederate monuments, while creating...
The Rocky Mount City Council has voted to remove a Confederate monument from a city park.The 6-1 vote during Tuesday night's budget meeting was prompted…
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy that sought to re-erect a Confederate monument in Chatham County. The…
By November 15, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and the school's Board of Trustees will present their plan for the…
Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from June 20, 2017.In May 1862, Robert Smalls became a Union hero overnight when he stole a Confederate steamer from…
Durham prosecutors dropped all charges against three people accused of toppling a Confederate monument in Durham.Charges against Alexander Caldwell,…
Daren Wang grew up in an old farmhouse in Town Line, New York, a place that was notable for being the only town north of the Mason-Dixon Line to secede…