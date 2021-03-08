-
This story was updated at 3:23 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020.While the Confederacy lasted just a bit longer than four years, its memory has lived on for lifetimes…
It’s the end of the road for an unofficial honorary designation naming a highway route of about 160 miles through North Carolina for the president of the…
Gaston County commissioners voted 6-1 Monday night to move a Confederate monument that has stood in front of the courthouse since 1912.
A Confederate monument has been toppled in a cemetery in Greensboro.The News & Record reported Wednesday that the statue of a musket-carrying soldier had…
Twelve volunteers will walk past a towering Confederate monument into the Gaston County Courthouse Tuesday to discuss whether that statue should be...
Activists in Alamance County are calling for policy overhauls to prevent police brutality, especially against Black people. And another group of…
Two Civil War cannons that were at a Confederate monument in Raleigh are now at Fort Fisher.The Wilmington Star News reports that the naval cannons…
Jackson County commissioners will discuss the future of the statue of a Confederate soldier on the old courthouse steps in Sylva next month....
Crews in Raleigh removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years.The…
Superintendent Earnest Winston said Tuesday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will get rid of all school names "that many in our community say glorify...