According to the United Nations, more people are living with HIV than have died since the epidemic began in the 1980s. There have been large medical and…
During the Cold War, U.S. planes accidentally dropped nuclear bombs on the east coast, in Europe, and elsewhere. "Dumb luck" prevented a historic…
The history of North Carolina goes back centuries, so how have the history books shaped our understanding of the state and its residents? The new book…
For some, the election of America's first black president marked the victory of a long-fought struggle for racial equality.But the a new book by Duke…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast. The term "autism" dates back to the 1930s when a pediatrician named Hans Asperger coined it to describe young boys he…
North Carolina is the number two producer of pigs in America, and barbeque is by most accounts the state’s food. But historian Rien Fertel argues that…