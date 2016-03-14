Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Life, Death, And Faith Collide: Prosperity Gospel Scholar Kate Bowler Faces Stage 4 Cancer

1 of 4
Kate Bowler with her son and her husband Toband Penner in 2013. Bowler is a scholar of the prosperity gospel currently facing stage 4 colon cancer.
Courtesy of Kate Bowler
2 of 4
Duke Divinity professor Kate Bowler (R) spent her earliest years in London where her parents got their Ph.D.s.
Kate Bowler
3 of 4
Kate Bowler is now on medical leave due to her stage 4 cancer diagnosis, so she spends a lot of her time with her 2-yeear-old son.
Kate Bowler
4 of 4
After Kate's diagnosis, her family celebrated 'Tractorpalooza,' a festival of tractors, that her now 2-y-ear-old son loves.
Kate Bowler

When Kate Bowler was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last year, she thought, “well, isn’t this ironic?” Bowler is a scholar of the prosperity gospel, the theology that those with the right kind of beliefs will receive God’s grace. As she grapples with her diagnosis, she reflects on life, death, and where faith fits into the picture. She wrote about it in the New York Times, "Death, The Prosperity Gospel, And Me."

'I come from a Mennonite tradition in which they love to despise things that are shiny [...] so to be [studying] a gospel of endless abundance was a real departure for me.'

Bowler grew up in a predominantly Mennonite community in Manitoba, Canada, and although her family wasn’t Mennonite, she spent much of her childhood and teen years in Mennonite youth group and bible camp. As she grew up, she began to identify as an evangelical, a term Bowler asserts looks much different in Canada than it does in most of the United States.

After attending college in the U.S., her interest in American religion grew, and she decided to study for a masters in divinity at Yale.

Bowler received a PhD in American religion at Duke University, and recently published her first book: “Blessed: A History of the American Prosperity Gospel” (Oxford Press/2013).  Her current project documents the rise of celebrity women who serve alongside their partners in mega churches around the country. 

'In our day to day lives we have very little evidence that God rewards the faithful with an easy way.'

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bowler about her life story, new projects, and thinking critically about faith and religion when her health is uncertain. She blogs about the topics here

Hear Kate Bowler discuss her research on the history of the Prosperity Gospel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dndra9CKtE

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsReligionReligious StudiesMennoniteDuke Divinity SchoolCancerColon CancerStage 4 CancerSOT Meet SeriesKate Bowler
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio