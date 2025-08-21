Photos: Surfers take to Wrightsville Beach as Hurricane Erin brushes by; NC 12 still closed

Hurricane Erin brushed past the North Carolina coast Wednesday night without making a direct hit. The storm did, however, cause some bigger waves than usual, leading some surfers to brave the waters.
Farther north, Dare County officials say N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island remains closed as a result of extensive ocean overwash and multiple dune breaches caused by Hurricane Erin. The most significant impacts have occurred at the northern ends of Buxton and Hatteras Village as well as along Pea Island - located north of Rodanthe.
State Department of Transportation crews are currently working to clear sand and water from the roadway. Flooding is expected to peak Thursday night, and officials are urging people to avoid driving in standing water.
Photos taken by Madeline Gray for WUNC:
Surfers take advantage of the larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin near Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
Surfers take advantage of the larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin near Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
Surfers take advantage of the larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin near Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
The sun sets over Wrightsville Beach as Hurricane Erin passes by off the coast on August 20 2025. The Hurricane caused larger than normal waves and brought lots of visitors and surfers to the beach.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
Surfers take advantage of the larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin near Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
The sun sets over Wrightsville Beach as Hurricane Erin passes by off the coast on August 20 2025. The Hurricane caused larger than normal waves and brought lots of visitors and surfers to the beach.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
The sun sets over Wrightsville Beach as Hurricane Erin passes by off the coast on August 20 2025. The Hurricane caused larger than normal waves and brought lots of visitors and surfers to the beach.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
Visitors stroll along the beach to watch larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin near Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
Larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin crash against Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
Larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin crash against Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC
Larger than normal waves caused by Hurricane Erin crash against Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on August 20 2025.
Madeline Gray / for WUNC