Photos: Surfers take to Wrightsville Beach as Hurricane Erin brushes by; NC 12 still closed

Hurricane Erin brushed past the North Carolina coast Wednesday night without making a direct hit. The storm did, however, cause some bigger waves than usual, leading some surfers to brave the waters.

Farther north, Dare County officials say N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island remains closed as a result of extensive ocean overwash and multiple dune breaches caused by Hurricane Erin. The most significant impacts have occurred at the northern ends of Buxton and Hatteras Village as well as along Pea Island - located north of Rodanthe.

State Department of Transportation crews are currently working to clear sand and water from the roadway. Flooding is expected to peak Thursday night, and officials are urging people to avoid driving in standing water.

Photos taken by Madeline Gray for WUNC: