Hurricane Erin sweeps across the NC coast. Plus, 'A Good Boy' musical opens at PlayMakers.

0:01:00

Hurricane Erin update from the Outer Banks

Hurricane Erin is massive, with risks of storm surge, rip currents and more. We check in on the latest from the Outer Banks.

Jonathan Blaes, Meteorologist at NOAA/National Weather Service in Raleigh

Sam Walker, Editor-In-Chief of SamWalkerOBX News.com

Ken A Huth (HuthPhoto)

0:13:00

At PlayMakers, a new musical explores the lives of men living on death row

PlayMakers Repertory Company presents the world premiere of A Good Boy, a new “intimate musical” featuring the stories of men living on death row and the impact on the families of the incarcerated. The play was produced in collaboration with Hidden Voices, a non-profit organization that amplifies the stories of underrepresented communities.

Lynden Harris, writer of the play and lyrics of “A Good Boy” and founder of Hidden Voices

Kathryn Hunter-Williams, chair of the Department of Dramatic Art at UNC-Chapel Hill and director of “A Good Boy.”

0:33:00

‘Give the Drummer Some’ celebrates its 13th anniversary at NCCU

North Carolina Central University will host its 13th annual ‘Give the Drummer Some’ jazz concert and fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24. We speak with organizer Thomas Taylor about the annual event, his new book and the work of preserving the genre of jazz at NCCU and beyond.

Thomas Taylor, percussion and jazz studies professor at North Carolina Central University