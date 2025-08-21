Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Hurricane Erin sweeps across the NC coast. Plus, 'A Good Boy' musical opens at PlayMakers.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia BrownCole del Charco
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
Waves from Hurricane Erin crash against the sandbagged pilings of a building in Buxton, N.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.

0:01:00

Hurricane Erin update from the Outer Banks 

Hurricane Erin is massive, with risks of storm surge, rip currents and more. We check in on the latest from the Outer Banks.

Jonathan Blaes, Meteorologist at NOAA/National Weather Service in Raleigh

Sam Walker, Editor-In-Chief of SamWalkerOBX News.com

Ken A Huth (HuthPhoto)

0:13:00

At PlayMakers, a new musical explores the lives of men living on death row

PlayMakers Repertory Company presents the world premiere of A Good Boy, a new “intimate musical” featuring the stories of men living on death row and the impact on the families of the incarcerated. The play was produced in collaboration with Hidden Voices, a non-profit organization that amplifies the stories of underrepresented communities.

Lynden Harris, writer of the play and lyrics of “A Good Boy” and founder of Hidden Voices

Kathryn Hunter-Williams, chair of the Department of Dramatic Art at UNC-Chapel Hill and director of “A Good Boy.”

0:33:00

‘Give the Drummer Some’ celebrates its 13th anniversary at NCCU

North Carolina Central University will host its 13th annual ‘Give the Drummer Some’ jazz concert and fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24. We speak with organizer Thomas Taylor about the annual event, his new book and the work of preserving the genre of jazz at NCCU and beyond.

Thomas Taylor, percussion and jazz studies professor at North Carolina Central University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
