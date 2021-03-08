-
Death is a taboo topic. Acknowledging it feels like an admission of defeat — that there is no hope left. But in the face of a pandemic, death surrounds…
-
Death is a taboo topic. Acknowledging it feels like an admission of defeat — that there is no hope left. But in the face of a pandemic, death surrounds…
-
The responsibilities of a godparent can range from showering a child with gifts to stepping in as a surrogate in a moment of crisis. When theologian…
-
The responsibilities of a godparent can range from showering a child with gifts to stepping in as a surrogate in a moment of crisis. When theologian…
-
Julian of Norwich is considered to be the first woman to write a book in English. Her text “Revelations of Divine Love” written in the late 1300s to early…
-
Julian of Norwich is considered to be the first woman to write a book in English. Her text “Revelations of Divine Love” written in the late 1300s to early…
-
In 2014, the LGBTQ community rallied around students at Duke Divinity School after former Dean Richard Hays warned incoming students that under the rules…
-
In 2014, the LGBTQ community rallied around students at Duke Divinity School after former Dean Richard Hays warned incoming students that under the rules…
-
Note: this segment originally aired April 7, 2016. Journalist and social activist Dorothy Day challenged the structure of the Catholic church when she…
-
Note: this segment originally aired April 7, 2016. Journalist and social activist Dorothy Day challenged the structure of the Catholic church when she…