Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Scott Ainslie, A Musician of All Trades

1 of 2
Blues musician and historian Scott Ainslie with a Froggy Bottom Guitar.
Scott Ainslie
2 of 2
Scott Ainslie showing off the back of his National guitar, a 1931 Style O from a pawnshop in Columbus, GA.
Scott Ainslie

When Scott Ainslie was just three years old, his mother found him sitting at the piano playing melodies from records she played around the house. His proclivity toward music seemed innate, and his musical career evolved from there. He went on to learn every instrument he could get his hands on from flute to guitar, fiddle, and banjo. But he has also devoted his career to learning the deep history of American music and translating those stories to a public audience. He spent four years working with the now-defunct NC Visiting Arts Program that placed professional artists on community college campuses across the state. He also published a DVD and CD about musician Robert Johnson. Host Frank Stasio talks with Ainslie about his life and music. 

Watch an excerpt from Scott Ainslie's multi-media performance "The Land Where The Blues Began" (titled in homage to Alan Lomax's work):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ6oE-fThj4

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBluesScott AinslieBlues HistoryMusic HistoryAmericanaRoots MusicRobert Johnsoncigar box guitar
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio