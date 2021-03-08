-
For almost a decade House of Dues has been part of the Triad music scene. But they got their start playing at a Mardi Gras party. Led by guitarist and…
Andrew Dillon grew up in Jackson, Mississippi where blues was not just a style of music, it was part of the culture and lifestyle. His father raised him…
Lakota John did not have to wait long to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a touring musician. At just 12 years old he was invited to travel across…
For 32 years, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has been hosting its Carolina Blues Festival, which it calls the longest running blues festival in…
Christy Hopkins trained in classical music, but her heart led her to the soulful sound of Americana blues. Alongside her bandmates Don Harrington on the…
