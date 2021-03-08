Music History

-
Every Saturday evening for more than 15 years, Howard Burchette has hit the airwaves in Durham with a playlist of iconic tunes and interviews with masters…
Two minutes and 40 seconds of lightning-fast picking propelled bluegrass music into the mainstream. "Foggy Mountain Breakdown" written by Earl Scruggs and…
Musical performances aim to engage audiences and evoke emotions. But how does the message of art change when it is commemorating specific historical…
For centuries, musicians have borrowed and sampled from each other, creating musical evolution as they advance their own styles and careers. However, with…
Dewey Phillips made history in the 1950s as one of the first white radio disc jockeys to play music by black artists. He was opinionated, eclectic, and…
When Scott Ainslie was just three years old, his mother found him sitting at the piano playing melodies from records she played around the house. His…