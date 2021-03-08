Roots Music

-
When Scott Ainslie was just three years old, his mother found him sitting at the piano playing melodies from records she played around the house. His…
-
When Scott Ainslie was just three years old, his mother found him sitting at the piano playing melodies from records she played around the house. His…
-
The Steel Wheels are an Americana roots band from Virginia taking influences from old-time and traditional string band music. Though they might look and…
-
The Steel Wheels are an Americana roots band from Virginia taking influences from old-time and traditional string band music. Though they might look and…
-
Wisconsin native Phil Cook headed south for a new home in North Carolina 10 years ago. Since then, he has been in a band with Justin Vernon from Bon Iver,…
-
Wisconsin native Phil Cook headed south for a new home in North Carolina 10 years ago. Since then, he has been in a band with Justin Vernon from Bon Iver,…
-
Darren Hanlon grew up in a small town in Queensland, Australia with American legends like Kenny Rogers playing on the turntable. His early musical…
-
This was originally aired on 10/17/2014Nick Vandenberg is a man of many talents. In the early 2000’s Nick ventured from his home in the Mid-Ohio Valley…
-
This was originally aired on 10/17/2014Nick Vandenberg is a man of many talents. In the early 2000’s Nick ventured from his home in the Mid-Ohio Valley…
-
North Carolina Musician Justin Johnson has always been drawn to stringed instruments. Starting with the beat up, one-string Stella guitar his mother…