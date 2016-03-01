UNC System President Margaret Spellings Outlines Agenda On Day One

Four months after her controversial selection, Margaret Spellings takes the helm of the UNC system today. The former U.S. Secretary of Education faces a broad range of competing priorities.

The Board of Governors hired Spellings on the heels of the forced resignation of her predecessor Tom Ross. As the new leader of the system, she will address issues ranging from budget matters to concerns about academic freedom.

Host Frank Stasio talks with UNC system president Margaret Spellings about her role and her plans for the system.