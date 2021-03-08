-
North Carolina's community college system president will become the next head of the University of North Carolina's 17-campus system, a UNC governing…
-
Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of the UNC Health Care, will replace outgoing UNC System President Margaret Spellings on an interim basis starting in the new year.…
-
Updated at 1:52 p.m. |Oct. 26, 2018Margaret Spellings - a former education secretary to President George W. Bush - has resigned as president of the…
-
UNC System President Margaret Spellings says the university is committed to promoting economic mobility and helping low-income North Carolinians to…
-
University of North Carolina System President Margaret Spellings updated the joint legislative education oversight committee Tuesday on a new commission…
-
The UNC Board of Governors is taking a closer look at what President Margaret Spellings and her staff do. Its mostly Republican members want to identify…
-
Members of the UNC Board of Governors are split on whether or not to hire their own staff. A related motion failed in committee Thursday, but some members…
-
The University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors has been caught up in a number of controversies this year. In September the board voted to ban the…
-
The University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors has been caught up in a number of controversies this year. In September the board voted to ban the…
-
The leaders of the 17-campus University of North Carolina system say they are not violating federal anti-discrimination protections by following the…