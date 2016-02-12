After Iowa and New Hampshire, Who Remains? Political Junkie Ken Rudin

The race for the White House heats up as voters in Iowa and New Hampshire made their choices. Several candidates, including Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina, dropped out after poor showings in the first two contests.

And in North Carolina, the March 15 primary is in flux because of a court ruling declaring two congressional districts unconstitutional.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in national and state politics.