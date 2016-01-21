The Latest From Guantanamo

President Obama has repeatedly called for the closure of the prison at Guantanamo Bay, but this month marks 14 years since the first detainees landed on Cuban shores.

Several detainees have participated in hunger strikes in protest of their imprisonment. A federal judge has ordered the release of videos showing guards force-feeding detainees but the government has until Friday to appeal the ruling.

Host Frank Stasio talks with VICE News reporter Jason Leopold about the latest.

And a video project documents the experiences of Guantanamo prisoners as well as the stories of family members, prison guards, lawyers and journalists at Gitmo.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Witness to Guantanamo founder and director Peter Jan Honigsberg.

He speaks tonight at 6 p.m. at the Rubenstein Library at Duke University in a presentation called, "The Lives and Voices of Guantanamo: The Work of the Witness to Guantanamo Project.”