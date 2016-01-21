Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Latest From Guantanamo

2581287059_f47bcbf630_b.jpg
Val Kerry
/
Flickr Creative Commons
An activist poses as a Guantanamo Bay detainee.

President Obama has repeatedly called for the closure of the prison at Guantanamo Bay, but this month marks 14 years since the first detainees landed on Cuban shores.

Several detainees have participated in hunger strikes in protest of their imprisonment. A federal judge has ordered the release of videos showing guards force-feeding detainees but the government has until Friday to appeal the ruling.

Host Frank Stasio talks with VICE News reporter Jason Leopold about the latest.

And a video project documents the experiences of Guantanamo prisoners as well as the stories of family members, prison guards, lawyers and journalists at Gitmo.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Witness to Guantanamo founder and director Peter Jan Honigsberg

He speaks tonight at 6 p.m. at the Rubenstein Library at Duke University in a presentation called, "The Lives and Voices of Guantanamo: The Work of the Witness to Guantanamo Project.”

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPeter Jan HonigsbergDuke Rubenstien LibraryDuke UniversityThe Lives and Voices of GuantanamoGuantanamoCubaJason LeopoldBarack ObamaVice
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio