-
President Obama has repeatedly called for the closure of the prison at Guantanamo Bay, but this month marks 14 years since the first detainees landed on…
-
President Obama has repeatedly called for the closure of the prison at Guantanamo Bay, but this month marks 14 years since the first detainees landed on…
-
Last week, President Obama laid out his strategy for a new phase in the war on terror. He repeated his belief that Guantanamo Bay should be closed and…
-
Last week, President Obama laid out his strategy for a new phase in the war on terror. He repeated his belief that Guantanamo Bay should be closed and…