Margaret Spellings Prepares To Lead UNC System

The controversial hiring of Margaret Spellings as the new UNC system president has received national attention for its political implications.

Some professors say her background as Secretary of Education under the George W. Bush administration is a signal of more divestment in higher education.

But some of Spellings' former colleagues say she is just what the UNC system needs to connect with a Republican legislature.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Brown, reporter for The Chronicle of Higher Education, about what Spellings' presidency could mean for the UNC system.