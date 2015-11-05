Environmental Regulations In Question

State regulators meet this week to decide whether to expedite the implementation of a new law that would change environmental standards.

It includes a cut to the number of air quality monitors in the state and allows companies to avoid fines if they self-report an environmental violation.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy has filed a complaint against NC WARN, an environmental group, for distributing solar power to a church in Greensboro. Duke Energy says state law prohibits third-party sales.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the latest in environmental news.