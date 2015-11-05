Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Environmental Regulations In Question

Faith Community Church
NC Warn

State regulators meet this week to decide whether to expedite the implementation of a new law that would change environmental standards.

It includes a cut to the number of air quality monitors in the state and allows companies to avoid fines if they self-report an environmental violation. 

Meanwhile, Duke Energy has filed a complaint against NC WARN, an environmental group, for distributing solar power to a church in Greensboro. Duke Energy says state law prohibits third-party sales.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the latest in environmental news.

The State of Things Dave Dewitt NC Warn Duke Energy Solar Energy Environment
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
