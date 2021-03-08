-
Two environmental groups could be on the hook for $10 million if they want to continue their battle against Duke Energy. Last week’s ruling by the state…
-
Two environmental groups could be on the hook for $10 million if they want to continue their battle against Duke Energy. Last week’s ruling by the state…
-
State regulators meet this week to decide whether to expedite the implementation of a new law that would change environmental standards. It includes a cut…
-
State regulators meet this week to decide whether to expedite the implementation of a new law that would change environmental standards. It includes a cut…
-
By any measure, the solar array on the roof of the Faith Community Church in Greensboro is small. A little more than five kilowatts. It’s barely enough to…
-
A watchdog group has filed a federal complaint against Duke Energy. NC Warn says the company is keeping rates artificially high by building power plants…