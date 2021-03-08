-
Solar advocates and dozens of consumers are asking state regulators to investigate after Duke Energy's online system for solar rebates crashed shortly...
The Fayetteville Public Works Commission has rolled out the first community solar project in North Carolina. The utility built a 1 MW solar farm that…
A new report shows the economic impact of more than a decade of clean energy investment in the state. The study from the North Carolina Sustainable Energy…
Gov. Roy Cooper’s handing of the permit process for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is under scrutiny. New information from public records requests raises…
North Carolina joined California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas in seeing the greatest total increases in solar energy generation from 2008 to 2017, according…
State lawmakers are quickly advancing a bill that would overhaul North Carolina's regulations on solar energy production. It's a wide-ranging measure…
In many homes across the state, residents come home from work, turn on their lights, run their dishwashers and watch television or browse the Internet.…
The Cape Lookout Lighthouse on the Crystal Coast will switch to a solar-powered system this week.Mike Gauthier is the superintendent at Cape Lookout…
The North Carolina Department of Revenue gave a record number of tax credits last year for renewable energy use.The $245 million awarded was a significant…