The State of Things

WUNC And Leadership Triangle Host Forum On School-To-Prison Pipeline

Logo

On November 12th, WUNC’s The State of Things and Leadership Triangle join forces to present an issues forum on the school-to-prison pipeline, one in a series of forums organized to educate the public on important issues facing our region. 

The school-to-prison pipeline is a phenomenon whereby the combination of student behavioral issues and school disciplinary policies and practices results in large numbers of students being pushed out of school and into the justice system. 

With the help of a panel and participation from a live audience, moderator Frank Stasio will explore the factors underlying the school-to-prison pipeline, the challenges faced by students, parents and teachers alike, and solutions that exist to break this chain, keep kids in school, and preserve safe learning environments. 

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12th at the the Full Frame Theater in Durham. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Reserve your tickets here.

The State of ThingsSchool to Prison PipelineMass IncarcerationsuspensionsLaw EnforcementCriminal Justice
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
