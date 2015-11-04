WUNC And Leadership Triangle Host Forum On School-To-Prison Pipeline

On November 12th, WUNC’s The State of Things and Leadership Triangle join forces to present an issues forum on the school-to-prison pipeline, one in a series of forums organized to educate the public on important issues facing our region.

The school-to-prison pipeline is a phenomenon whereby the combination of student behavioral issues and school disciplinary policies and practices results in large numbers of students being pushed out of school and into the justice system.

With the help of a panel and participation from a live audience, moderator Frank Stasio will explore the factors underlying the school-to-prison pipeline, the challenges faced by students, parents and teachers alike, and solutions that exist to break this chain, keep kids in school, and preserve safe learning environments.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12th at the the Full Frame Theater in Durham. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Reserve your tickets here.