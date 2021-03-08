-
Activist groups in Wake County are urging the U.S. Department of Education to take action against what they say are discriminatory disciplinary practices…
-
About one out of ten black students in Wake County’s Public Schools were suspended last school year, according to an annual report presented to Wake…
-
On November 12th, WUNC’s The State of Things and Leadership Triangle join forces to present an issues forum on the school-to-prison pipeline, one in a…
-
On November 12th, WUNC’s The State of Things and Leadership Triangle join forces to present an issues forum on the school-to-prison pipeline, one in a…
-
A new report reveals that across the South, school districts are disproportionately suspending and expelling black students. The study out of the…
-
A new report reveals that across the South, school districts are disproportionately suspending and expelling black students. The study out of the…
-
Crime, violence, dropout rates and out-of-school suspensions declined across North Carolina public schools last school year, according to a report…