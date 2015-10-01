Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Mountain Music Project: A Musical Odyssey From Appalachia To Himalaya

Tara Linhardt plays with Nepali musicians
Tara Linhardt
/

Nepal and Appalachia are on opposite ends of the Earth, but their musical traditions show striking parallels. Bluegrass musician Tara Linhardt traveled with friends, her mandolin and camera around the Nepali countryside to find and play alongside musicians preserving the country's folk traditions. The result is a musical fusion of two worlds usually separated by cultural and geographic barriers.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Linhardt about the film and traveling the country in search of a dwindling Nepali folk tradition. "The Mountain Music Project: A Musical Odyssey From Appalachia To Himalaya" screens Friday, October 2 at 5:20 p.m. and Saturday, October 3 at 12:50 p.m. in the Raleigh Convention Center as a part of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Mountain Music ProjectAppalachiaHimalayan MountainsWide Open Bluegrass Street FestTara LinhardtIBMABluegrassNepal
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio