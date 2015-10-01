Nepal and Appalachia are on opposite ends of the Earth, but their musical traditions show striking parallels. Bluegrass musician Tara Linhardt traveled with friends, her mandolin and camera around the Nepali countryside to find and play alongside musicians preserving the country's folk traditions. The result is a musical fusion of two worlds usually separated by cultural and geographic barriers.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Linhardt about the film and traveling the country in search of a dwindling Nepali folk tradition. "The Mountain Music Project: A Musical Odyssey From Appalachia To Himalaya" screens Friday, October 2 at 5:20 p.m. and Saturday, October 3 at 12:50 p.m. in the Raleigh Convention Center as a part of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival.