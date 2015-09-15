Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Continuing Story Of Robert Brown

1 of 13
President Richard Nixon greeting Robert and his late wife Sallie Brown in the White House
Robert Brown
2 of 13
Greeting President Gerald Ford at the White House
Robert Brown
3 of 13
Meeting President Ronald Reagan at the White House
Robert Brown
4 of 13
Greeting President George H.W. Bush at the White House
Robert Brown
5 of 13
Chatting with President Bill Clinton at the White House
Robert Brown
6 of 13
Greeting President Barack Obama at the White House
Robert Brown
7 of 13
Meeting with Nelson Mandela in the United States after his release from prison
Robert Brown
8 of 13
Brown with former North Carolina governor Jim Martin and President Nixon
Robert Brown
9 of 13
Chatting with former Ambassador and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who at the time was Counselor to the President
Robert Brown
10 of 13
Presenting a check to Coretta King during a meeting in Atlanta
Robert Brown
11 of 13
Meeting with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
Robert Brown
12 of 13
Sharing a light-hearted moment with close friend Sammy Davis, Jr.
Robert Brown
13 of 13
Brown with author Toni Morrison
Robert Brown

In the 1960s, High Point resident Robert Brown worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. as a fundraiser. Brown has also advised several prominent American politicians, including Senators John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, and Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

Brown was on The State of Things in August. Host Frank Stasio continues the conversation with Brown about his life story, touching on his career and relationships with some of the world’s most powerful people.

The music in this program was written and performed by Be the moon, a Burlington-based alt-country band that began as two guys playing some local gigs in 2011. The duo, Elliot Humphries and Adam Shaw, released an EP that was surprisingly featured on European airwaves. They expanded the band to include a bassist and a drummer.

The group released their second album, Golden Age, in the spring of 2015. Be the moon features Elliott Humphries on guitar, Adam Shaw on keys, Freddie Alderman on bass and Steven Bristow on drums.

Be the moon plays at 8 p.m. on Friday at Pig Pounder Brewery in Greensboro and at 9 p.m. next Friday at Brewballs in Burlington.

The State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesRobert BrownB&C InternationalMartin Luther King Jr.Nelson MandelaRobert KennedyRichard NixonJohn F. KennedyGreensboroSOT Live MusicBe The MoonAdam ShawElliott HumphriesSteven BristowFreddie Alderman
