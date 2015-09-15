The Continuing Story Of Robert Brown

In the 1960s, High Point resident Robert Brown worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. as a fundraiser. Brown has also advised several prominent American politicians, including Senators John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, and Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

Brown was on The State of Things in August. Host Frank Stasio continues the conversation with Brown about his life story, touching on his career and relationships with some of the world’s most powerful people.

The music in this program was written and performed by Be the moon, a Burlington-based alt-country band that began as two guys playing some local gigs in 2011. The duo, Elliot Humphries and Adam Shaw, released an EP that was surprisingly featured on European airwaves. They expanded the band to include a bassist and a drummer.

The group released their second album, Golden Age, in the spring of 2015. Be the moon features Elliott Humphries on guitar, Adam Shaw on keys, Freddie Alderman on bass and Steven Bristow on drums.

Be the moon plays at 8 p.m. on Friday at Pig Pounder Brewery in Greensboro and at 9 p.m. next Friday at Brewballs in Burlington.