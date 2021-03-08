-
Prolific journalist and writer Frye Gaillard’s latest book takes readers back to a time of profound political and cultural change: the 1960s. Gaillard was…
Jean Wilson was a college freshman on October 22, 1962, when she heard President John F. Kennedy’s speech announcing the presence of nuclear-armed Soviet…
Libby Brice was 20 years old in 1961 when she got a job on post as a secretary for the Criminal Investigation Division, one of only three women in the…
Last week the federal government released thousands of files related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy in 1963. As researchers…
Note: This is a rebroadcast from last year. To hear a follow up to this interview with Robert Brown, click here. Robert Brown is one of the most…
In the 1960s, High Point resident Robert Brown worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. as a fundraiser. Brown has also advised several prominent…
