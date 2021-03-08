-
In the 1960s, High Point resident Robert Brown worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. as a fundraiser. Brown has also advised several prominent…
-
-
James Joseph grew up in the heart of Klan country in Louisiana.He vowed to one day earn the respect of the racist leaders. Years later, he became the…
-
-
Nelson Mandela was a global icon who had an incredible humility. And one of the interesting things I remember about my experience is that when I presented…
-
-
Celebrations will commemorate the life of Nelson Mandela this weekend across the Piedmont. The former South African President died last week at the age of…
-
"This is amazing," Audrey Brown thought. She was on a boat, speeding to Robben Island, the prison that had held South Africa's most famous political…
-
Franklin Graham is joining many well known North Carolinians in expressing his condolences on the passing of Nelson Mandela. The Christian evangelist and…
-
North Carolinians are joining leaders around the world in remembering Nelson Mandela's legacy. The former South African president died Thursday in…