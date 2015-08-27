French-American Climate Change Symposium Comes to Raleigh

Environmental scientists from the local, national and international levels will convene at North Carolina State University to discuss climate change and its impact on agriculture. A panel will discuss topics such as agricultural risk management and the economic impact of climate change to North Carolina and the southeast.

Credit East Carolina University (Brent Gore, Matt Carey, Travis Hill and Michelle Covi) / Sea level rise could greatly impact agriculture in the future. One result of the rise could be salt water intrusion.

The talk, "Climate-Smart Agriculture: Innovation and Resiliency," is part of a series of conferences in the United States and Canada to build public discourse ahead of December’s United Nations climate change conference in Paris.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Ryan Boyles, professor and climatologist at NC State; Virginia Burkett, chief scientist for global change with the U.S. Geological Survey; and Olivier Le Gall, an engineer and researcher at the French National Institute of Agricultural Research.

The symposium, which is free and open to the public, will be held tonight at Stewart Theatre in Talley Student Union at NC State at 5:30 p.m.