Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

French-American Climate Change Symposium Comes to Raleigh

1 of 4
Panelists at the talk will discuss the impact of climate change on agriculture in North Carolina and the southeast.
Alan Cressler
2 of 4
Alan Cressler
3 of 4
Alan Cressler
4 of 4
Alan Cressler

Environmental scientists from the local, national and international levels will convene at North Carolina State University to discuss climate change and its impact on agriculture. A panel will discuss topics such as agricultural risk management and the economic impact of climate change to North Carolina and the southeast.

Image of geovisualization of potential inundation due to sea level rise in the Albemarle- Pamlico Estuarine System.
Credit East Carolina University (Brent Gore, Matt Carey, Travis Hill and Michelle Covi)
/
Sea level rise could greatly impact agriculture in the future. One result of the rise could be salt water intrusion.

The talk, "Climate-Smart Agriculture: Innovation and Resiliency," is part of a series of conferences in the United States and Canada to build public discourse ahead of December’s United Nations climate change conference in Paris. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Ryan Boyles, professor and climatologist at NC State; Virginia Burkett, chief scientist for global change with the U.S. Geological Survey; and Olivier Le Gall, an engineer and researcher at the French National Institute of Agricultural Research.

The symposium, which is free and open to the public, will be held tonight at Stewart Theatre in Talley Student Union at NC State at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsClimate-Smart Agriculture: Innovation and ResiliencyVirginia BurkettRyan BoylesOlivier Le GallNC State UniversityAgricultural TechnologyAgricultureClimate ChangeUnited Nations
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio