The State of Things

NC Officials Respond To New EPA Clean Power Plan

Coal fired power plant in Wyoming
Greg Goebel
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Earlier this week the Obama Administration announced its EPA Clean Power Plan that directs states to lower greenhouse gas emissions from coal-burning power plants by around 32 percent by 2030.

While environmentalists call the federal standards historic, North Carolina state officials are fighting the plan. The Senate voted yesterday to limit the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ response to federal limits, and Governor Pat McCrory has vowed to fight the new rules in court. He says the clean air plan will raise utility rates and jeopardize the state’s progress.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC’s environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the latest.

Pat McCrory, Dave Dewitt, EPA Clean Power Plan, Barack Obama, Environment, NCDENR, DENR, Roy Cooper, Utility Rates
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio