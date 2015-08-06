NC Officials Respond To New EPA Clean Power Plan

Earlier this week the Obama Administration announced its EPA Clean Power Plan that directs states to lower greenhouse gas emissions from coal-burning power plants by around 32 percent by 2030.

While environmentalists call the federal standards historic, North Carolina state officials are fighting the plan. The Senate voted yesterday to limit the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ response to federal limits, and Governor Pat McCrory has vowed to fight the new rules in court. He says the clean air plan will raise utility rates and jeopardize the state’s progress.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC’s environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the latest.