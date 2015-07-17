Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Town Of Wake Forest Cuts Ties With North Carolina Telecommunications Company

In a bizarre turn of events, the North Carolina based company RST Fiber will no longer be providing ultra-high-speed Internet to the town of Wake Forest.

Ironically, the reason seems to be a lack of communication. The company has stopped responding to customers, partners or reporters, and it has been plagued with multiple lengthy service outages since January.

  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lauren Ohnesorge, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, about what the developments mean for Wake Forest residents and ultra-high-speed Internet competitors.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWake Forest (Town of)RST FiberLauren OhnesorgeTriangle Business Journal
