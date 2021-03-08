Lauren Ohnesorge

-
When Dominion Energy applied for approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the publicly-unveiled plan…
The federal regulatory body responsible for assessing for the environmental effects of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline recently released their final…
Governor Pat McCrory issued an executive order this week that changes some provisions in North Carolina's controversial House Bill Two.It loosens some of…
More and more drones are flying in North Carolina skies every day, and researchers at Duke University are beginning to explore how drones could benefit…
In a bizarre turn of events, the North Carolina based company RST Fiber will no longer be providing ultra-high-speed Internet to the town of Wake Forest.…
