Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Behind-The-Scenes Take On The Wright Brothers

1 of 3
Katharine Wright sits beside Wilbur, ready for her first takeoff at Pont-Long in France in 1909.
Courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, Wright State University
2 of 3
Wilbur takes wing in the 1902 glider soon after the brothers' return to Kitty Hawk in 1903. Their camp and shed stand alone in the distant wind-swept sands.
Courtesy of Special Collections and Arhives, Wright State University
3 of 3
The first Wright Brothers camp at Kitty Hawk in 1900.
Prints and Photographs Division, Library of Congress

The state of North Carolina has many claims to fame, but there is likely none more popular or controversial than the slogan on the state license plate: “First In Flight.” The phrase commemorates the spectacular achievement of brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright who piloted their first flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in 1903.

    

The latest book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian David McCullough shares a new side of the Wright Brothers’ story. McCullough traveled around the world and sifted through thousands of documents at the Library of Congress to uncover intimate details about the brothers. His book documents their early years, technological aptitude, family relationships, and lasting legacy. Host Frank Stasio talks to David McCullough about “The Wright Brothers” (Simon and Schuster /2015). 

Watch a video of one of the Wright Brothers' test flights in 1909:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Wright BrothersWright BrothersOrville WrightWilbur WrightKitty HawkOuter BanksFirst In FlightFlyingAviationDavid McCulloughHistoryAmerican HistoryDaytonOhio
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio