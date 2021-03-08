-
Students across North Carolina learn that the Wright Brothers took their first flight in Kitty Hawk, but park rangers at the Wright Brothers National…
-
Note: this is a rebroadcast from May 20, 2015The state of North Carolina has many claims to fame, but there is likely none more popular or controversial…
-
Note: this is a rebroadcast from May 20, 2015The state of North Carolina has many claims to fame, but there is likely none more popular or controversial…
-
A Raleigh architecture firm will handle a $5.2 million renovation and rehabilitation of the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitors center and museum.…
-
The state of North Carolina has many claims to fame, but there is likely none more popular or controversial than the slogan on the state license plate:…
-
The state of North Carolina has many claims to fame, but there is likely none more popular or controversial than the slogan on the state license plate:…
-
Today is National Aviation Day, the date chosen in part because it's the birthday of Orville Wright, who flew the very first airplane in 1903.
-
It's been 110 years this week since the Wright Brothers successfully got their heavier-than-air flying machine off the ground. The "aero-plane" had a…
-
Wilbur and Orville Wright launched their first successful powered flight 109 years ago today on the Outer Banks. A series of events at the Wright Brothers…