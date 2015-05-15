Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Cultivating A Literary Ecosystem

Katharine Ashe with North Carolina reader Teresa Keelman at a romance fan convention. The two are wearing tiaras to celebrate the latest book in Ashe's Prince Catchers series.
Katharine Ashe as a speaker at the Montgomery County NC Library in 2014. Ashe and her hosts wear tiaras to celebrate the latest book in her Prince Catchers series.
Mur Lafferty is an award-winning speculative fiction author and avid podcaster.
Dasan Ahanu sharing works from his second book "Freedom Papers" at Labor Love Art Gallery in Durham.
Dasan Ahanu (right) and LB (Bull City Slam Team) performing a group piece at the National Poetry Slam in Boston, MA.
Dasan Ahanu

North Carolina is home to a strong writing community. The state’s writing world has flourished in part because of an equally-strong literary ecosystem of publishers, independent bookstores, and readers. The inaugural Read Local Book Festival celebrates this literary ecosystem in downtown Durham this weekend with workshops, author dinners, and more.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three participating writers to talk about their place in the literary scene: Katharine Dubois, whose pen name is Katharine Ashe, talks about straddling the worlds of fictional romance and academia; Mur Lafferty is a speculative fiction author working on a new podcast series and writing for an online fictional serial to be released in June; and Dasan Ahanu is a poet and performance artist releasing a new project called “Last Temptation Before Sunrise” this weekend.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRead Local Book FestivalKatharine AsheKatharine DuboisMur LaffertyDasan AhanuRomanceHistorical RomanceRomance NovelsFictionWritingSpeculative FictionScience FictionPodcastPoetperformance artSpoken WordNorth Carolina Writers
