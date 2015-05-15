Cultivating A Literary Ecosystem

North Carolina is home to a strong writing community. The state’s writing world has flourished in part because of an equally-strong literary ecosystem of publishers, independent bookstores, and readers. The inaugural Read Local Book Festival celebrates this literary ecosystem in downtown Durham this weekend with workshops, author dinners, and more.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three participating writers to talk about their place in the literary scene: Katharine Dubois, whose pen name is Katharine Ashe, talks about straddling the worlds of fictional romance and academia; Mur Lafferty is a speculative fiction author working on a new podcast series and writing for an online fictional serial to be released in June; and Dasan Ahanu is a poet and performance artist releasing a new project called “Last Temptation Before Sunrise” this weekend.