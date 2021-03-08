Spoken Word

-
The National Folk Festival returns to Greensboro this weekend with approximately 300 performers showcasing folk traditions from all corners of the world.…
North Carolina is one of only two states in the US where 16 and 17 years old kids are routinely charged as adults for even the most minor offenses. This…
Amin Drew Law is a Palestinian-American poet and educator based in Washington D.C. In his poem, "The Secret Weapon of Chubby Boys," Amin taps into a…
Rafeef Ziadah is a Palestinian poet and human rights activist living in London. Her poem, “We Teach Life, Sir,” is powerful and poignant reminder of the…
North Carolina is home to a strong writing community. The state’s writing world has flourished in part because of an equally-strong literary ecosystem of…
The Louder Than a Bomb Poetry Slam competition started in Chicago in 2001. Inspired by the competition and a documentary about it, local group Poet.she…
What’s it like to take a tour of Durham, NC by dinosaur? In the short film “The Strong One,” filmmakers Josh Bielick, Nicholas Sailor and Tim Reavis…