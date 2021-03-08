Speculative Fiction

-
Author Mary Shelley’s life holds enduring intrigue. Born in 1797, Shelley was raised by famed intellectuals and trained to think in ways that stretched…
North Carolina is home to a strong writing community. The state’s writing world has flourished in part because of an equally-strong literary ecosystem of…
