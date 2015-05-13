GSK, UNC And The New Fight Against AIDS

UNC-Chapel Hill announced a partnership this week with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to work on a cure for AIDS.

Scientists say what once was a lofty goal is now more realistic, thanks in part to UNC's already-extensive AIDS research.

GSK and UNC will create a company called Qura Therapeutics to oversee more research at UNC laboratories, with an eye on producing a cure within the next 30 years.