The State of Things

GSK, UNC And The New Fight Against AIDS

A picture of the UNC and GSK press conference.
WUNC

UNC-Chapel Hill announced a partnership this week with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to work on a cure for AIDS.

Scientists say what once was a lofty goal is now more realistic, thanks in part to UNC's already-extensive AIDS research. 

GSK and UNC will create a company called Qura Therapeutics to oversee more research at UNC laboratories, with an eye on producing a cure within the next 30 years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn about the details of the partnership.

The State of Things
