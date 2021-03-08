-
UNC-Chapel Hill announced a partnership this week with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to work on a cure for AIDS. Scientists say what once was a…
-
UNC-Chapel Hill announced a partnership this week with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to work on a cure for AIDS. Scientists say what once was a…
-
UNC-Chapel Hill has teamed up with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline to find a cure for HIV/AIDS.Chancellor Carol Folt announced the creation of Qura…
-
Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline eliminated 900 jobs yesterday. The cuts, which focus on employees at the Research Triangle Park location, are the…
-
Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline eliminated 900 jobs yesterday. The cuts, which focus on employees at the Research Triangle Park location, are the…
-
Pharmaceutical player GlaxoSmithKline is laying off hundreds of workers in its American facilities, and the bulk of these job cuts are in Research…
-
Pharmaceutical player GlaxoSmithKline is laying off hundreds of workers in its American facilities, and the bulk of these job cuts are in Research…
-
Health care organizations in North Carolina are expanding an initiative to see how doctors and pharmacists cooperate to streamline patient care.Community…
-
Big changes and asset swaps in the pharmaceutical world are happening this week, but the Triangle should be spared of any fall-out.One of the big moves in…
-
GlaxoSmithKline hosted a gathering today in RTP for policy, non-profit and business leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry.Jack Bailey, a Senior Vice…