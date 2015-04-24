A controversial bill that would have outlawed any state action that might burden one's exercise of religion is dead in the North Carolina House.

Republican leaders said they are dropping the Religious Freedom Act to focus on legislation to boost the economy and create jobs.

House lawmakers also voted yesterday to extend the waiting period for abortions from one day to three.

And after one of the longest confirmation hearing delays in our nation's history, North Carolina native Loretta Lynch became the first African-American female attorney general yesterday.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in the state’s political news.