The State of Things

The Civil War Ended In Durham

Historian and Civil War reenactor Philip Brown.
http://www.ncdcr.gov/
/

April 9, 1865 is widely known as the day the American Civil War ended.

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee handed his sword over to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Appomattox, Va.

But 89,000 of Gen. Joseph E. Johnston's men were still scattered across the South, willing and able to continue fighting the North. 

Skirmishes broke out in present-day Morrisville, N.C., before President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, prompting a truce between Johnston and Union Gen. William T. Sherman. They negotiated the surrender of Johnston's men at a farmhouse called Bennett Place in Durham.

Bennett Place, Civil War
Credit www.ncdcr.gov
/
Craig Braswell, as Gen. Joseph E. Johnston and John Guss, as Gen. William T. Sherman at Bennett Place in Durham.

Host Frank Stasio talks with John Guss, site director of Bennett Place State Historic Site; Ernest Dollar, director of the Raleigh City Museum; and historian Philip Brown about the war's largest surrender.

Bennett Place is hosting a series of events to mark the 150th anniversary of the surrender through April 26, exactly 150 years after both generals approved the terms.

Civil War, American History, Bennett Place, Raleigh City Museum, Durham, Civil War Reenactors
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
