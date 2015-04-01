Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

State Lawmakers Consider Tax, Religion And Redistricting Proposals

Jorge Valencia
A busy Tuesday at the General Assembly ended with mixed results for proposals on religion, taxes and redistricting.

A bill that could allow private businesses to refuse service to someone based on personal religious beliefs could stall in the House. 

Meanwhile, the House and Senate agreed to lower North Carolina's gas tax by 3.5 cents over the next year. And a House committee approved a measure that would redistrict Wake County's Board of Commissioners.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jeff Tiberii about the latest from the General Assembly.

 

Frank Stasio
