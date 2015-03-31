Bringing The World Home To You

Curious Worlds: The Life And Art Of David Beck

Olympia Stone's film 'Curious Worlds' follows artist David Beck.
floatingstone.com
/

Artist David Beck carves, sculpts, paints and creates playful and imaginative creatures from dragonflies to elephants.

Much of his art is miniature, in contrast to the sculptures of many of his contemporaries. He has been praised as a “master craftsman and ingenious mechanic.”

Olympia Stone's latest film goes inside the magical world of miniature architect David Beck. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stone about Curious Worlds which debuts at the Full Frame Film Festival on April 10th and screens at the River Run International Film Festival in Winston Salem on April 21st and 23rd. 

Watch the trailer for Curious Worlds below.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
