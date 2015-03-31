Curious Worlds: The Life And Art Of David Beck

Artist David Beck carves, sculpts, paints and creates playful and imaginative creatures from dragonflies to elephants.

Much of his art is miniature, in contrast to the sculptures of many of his contemporaries. He has been praised as a “master craftsman and ingenious mechanic.”

Olympia Stone's latest film goes inside the magical world of miniature architect David Beck.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stone about Curious Worlds which debuts at the Full Frame Film Festival on April 10th and screens at the River Run International Film Festival in Winston Salem on April 21st and 23rd.

Watch the trailer for Curious Worlds below.