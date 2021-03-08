River Run International Film Festival

-
Naval aviator Lt. Wes Van Dorn signed up to pilot MH-53E helicopters — big, heavy single-rotor aircraft — with assurances he’d be home on most days to…
-
Naval aviator Lt. Wes Van Dorn signed up to pilot MH-53E helicopters — big, heavy single-rotor aircraft — with assurances he’d be home on most days to…
-
Artist David Beck carves, sculpts, paints and creates playful and imaginative creatures from dragonflies to elephants. Much of his art is miniature, in…
-
Artist David Beck carves, sculpts, paints and creates playful and imaginative creatures from dragonflies to elephants. Much of his art is miniature, in…