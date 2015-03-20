Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Talk On Jones Street

State legislators have made headlines this week.

The House offered support for Governor McCrory’s economic incentives package while Senate leadership proposed their own plan. 

Legislators also offered measures to eliminate religious exemptions for student vaccinations and proposed legislation that would hinder citizens' abilities to fight large developments across the state. And a three-judge panel unanimously sided with Governor McCrory and two former governors in a lawsuit against the legislature on the appointments of three environmental commissions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest.  

For more information about the topics discussed in today's segment follow the links below:

Three-Judge Panel Sides With Gov. McCrory In Dispute Over Coal Ash Commission (WUNC)

NC Senate and McCrory at Odds On Incentives & Corporate Taxes (N&O)

Lawmakers Push To Eliminate Tool Used To Fight New Developments (WRAL)

Bill That Could End Religious Exemptions On Vaccination (Asheville Citizen Times) 

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
