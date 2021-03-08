-
State lawmakers are again wrangling with Governor Pat McCrory over coal ash cleanup.The House has approved a bill reconstituting the coal ash management…
State legislators have made headlines this week. The House offered support for Governor McCrory’s economic incentives package while Senate leadership…
State Senators are allocating money to fight a lawsuit and fund commissions. Here's how the money would be spent:$675,000 would fund the Coal Ash…
Back in February, a storm pipe ruptured underneath Duke Energy's Dan River Coal Plant in Eden, North Carolina. Within hours, 39,000 tons of coal ash…
The North Carolina Coal Ash Commission has begun the process of creating rules and regulations to manage the cleanup of Duke Energy’s 32 coal ash…