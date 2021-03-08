-
North Carolinians With High-Risk Medical Conditions Move Up COVID Vaccine Waitlist, Positive Tests Hit New LowThe state is expanding eligibility for vaccines to people with medical conditions that put them at high risk from COVID-19 on March 17 — a week sooner than previously planned.
-
North Carolina is shifting its vaccine distribution guidance to dissuade people from traveling long distances to receive a COVID-19 shot in the…
-
Wake County opened another mass COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Clinics like this one are designed to inoculate thousands of…
-
As some places in North Carolina enter the next phase of COVID vaccinations, people who are wanting to get vaccinated are experiencing long wait…
-
Fresh-faced Kindergartners entering school this year will almost certainly be surrounded by a higher percentage of peers whose parents have actively…
-
Health officials warn that people who visited a coffee shop in Durham, North Carolina, last week may have been exposed to measles.The Durham County Public…
-
With U.S. measles cases at record highs, doctors say adults who got vaccinated prior to 1968 should consider getting revaccinated to make sure they and their neighbors are protected.
-
Following several measles outbreaks this winter, there is a movement among some states to make it more difficult for people to claim nonmedical exemptions to vaccine laws.
-
Buncombe County in western North Carolina has now reported 11 cases of whooping cough, or pertussis.The Buncombe County Health and Human Services…
-
Researchers at the UNC-Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy say vaccines have saved 20 million lives and $350 billion in the world's poorest countries…