The State of Things

Redistricting Controversy

Two controversial redistricting bills passed last week in the Senate are headed for debate on the House floor. One proposes recongifuring the Greensboro City Council.

Senate Bill 181, introduced by Republican Chad Barefoot of Wake County, modifies the boundaries for Wake County Commissioner Seats. Senate Bill 36, introduced by Republican Trudy Wade of Guilford County, reconfigures the Greensboro City Council to a seven-member body in which the mayor has no voting power.  Both bills raise questions about the role of state lawmakers in controlling local governing bodies. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Amanda Lehmert, political reporter for the Greensboro News & Record. 

